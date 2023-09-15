First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.47 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

