First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $413.35 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $389.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

