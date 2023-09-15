First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $397.86 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

