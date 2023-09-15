First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

