First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $355.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.65 and its 200-day moving average is $341.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

