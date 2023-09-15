First Hawaiian Bank Sells 141 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $2,442,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Accenture stock opened at $316.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.01 and its 200 day moving average is $295.46. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.