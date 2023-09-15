First Hawaiian Bank Sells 91 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.86.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $177.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

