First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 18,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 27,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $121.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

