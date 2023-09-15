Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

