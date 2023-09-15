FlatQube (QUBE) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $472.08 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlatQube has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.37591679 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $398.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

