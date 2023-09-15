Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $37.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE FLR opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 2.25. Fluor has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

