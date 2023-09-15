Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Fortis Trading Up 1.9 %

FTS opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 831,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 277,074 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,239,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,174,000 after buying an additional 91,514 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,772,000 after buying an additional 1,022,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

