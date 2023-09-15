Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.39.

TSE:FTS opened at C$56.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$62.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.1320423 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.35%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

