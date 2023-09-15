Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Now Covered by ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Forza X1 Stock Performance
FRZA stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. Forza X1 has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.98.
Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forza X1 Company Profile
