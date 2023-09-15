FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 1,485,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,302,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FREY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FREY

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth about $4,620,000. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 1,742,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after buying an additional 211,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.