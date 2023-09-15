FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Sells $163,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cook sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,409.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Patrick Cook sold 229,290 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $536,538.60.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTC Solar stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $162.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTCI. UBS Group lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FTC Solar by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FTC Solar by 330.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 767,398 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in FTC Solar by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,152,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 744,158 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Recommended Stories

