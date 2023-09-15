FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Update

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,100 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 344.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,835,000 after buying an additional 887,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $44,979,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $37,642,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after buying an additional 110,448 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $183.96 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.