Fulcrum Equity Management Buys New Stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF comprises 1.6% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 95,233 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 187.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 3,740.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,789,000.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.