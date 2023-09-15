Fulcrum Equity Management Grows Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Universal were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Universal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Universal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Price Performance

UVV opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.86. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $517.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Insider Activity at Universal

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $90,059.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UVV. TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVV

About Universal

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.