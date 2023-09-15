Fulcrum Equity Management Has $394,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 24.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

