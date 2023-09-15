Fulcrum Equity Management Has $517,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HII opened at $212.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day moving average is $213.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

