Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $286,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,791 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $59.12 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.