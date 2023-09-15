Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $346,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $452,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $452,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,337 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,700. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

