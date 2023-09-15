Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 3,064 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.