Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $362,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $33.04 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.