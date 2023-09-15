Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $587,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2095 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

