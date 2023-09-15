Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 472 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $276.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The company has a market cap of $876.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

