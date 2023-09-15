Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $859,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.4% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $411.68 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

