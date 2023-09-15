Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.64 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,647,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 190,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $284.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

