Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 111 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $154.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.18 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.07.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

