Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

