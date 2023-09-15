Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,216 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.6 %

ABBV opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.09 and its 200-day moving average is $147.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

