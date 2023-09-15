Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,700 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 45,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $529,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $413.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $389.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

