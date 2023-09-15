Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.46 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 119,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 807,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.43. The company has a market cap of £3.34 million, a P/E ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 0.52.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

