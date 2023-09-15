FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment ( TSE:CJR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$397.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

