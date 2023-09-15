FY2023 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Increased by Griffin Securities

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $61.60 on Friday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.