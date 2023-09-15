FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Zacks Research

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $17.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.16. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $157.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

