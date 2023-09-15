Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
