GameStop (NYSE:GME) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

NYSE GME opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of -0.26.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $468,867.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,106,619 shares in the company, valued at $25,751,024.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,302.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $468,867.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,106,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,751,024.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $985,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of GameStop by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of GameStop by 228.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

