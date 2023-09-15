GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Insider Sells $108,723.01 in Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Hurse sold 13,921 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $108,723.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $442,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sandra Hurse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Sandra Hurse sold 9,902 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $77,631.68.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.52. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.89 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.70%. Research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCMG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1,563.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is headquartered in United States.

