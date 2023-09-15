Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 128,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 95,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Geomega Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. The company has a market cap of C$24.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

About Geomega Resources

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

