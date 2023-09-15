GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $397,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 823,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,499,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $397,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 823,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,499,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,480,323 over the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

