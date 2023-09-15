Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 45,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MA opened at $413.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $389.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.