Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $6.30 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $871.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $874.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

