GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 95.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.1% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 90.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GFS stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

Read Our Latest Report on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.