Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Director Acquires $56,983.00 in Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $569.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $594.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.03. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $12.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 88.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

