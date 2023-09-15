Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires 63 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $179.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,766. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average is $180.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

