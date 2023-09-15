Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $209,770,000 after buying an additional 361,415 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast by 66.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.87. 7,885,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,630,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

