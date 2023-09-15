Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 4.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.18. 2,063,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $114.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.