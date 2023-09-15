Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 267 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.18. 948,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

